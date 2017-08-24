Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Sanjay Dutt along with wife Maanayata offers prayer to Lord Ganesha

Ahead of the release of his comeback movie Bhoomi on September 22, Sanjay Dutt and wife Manyatta Dutt took the blessings of Lord Ganesha. On Wednesday, the actor was spotted at a Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Mumbai where he performed the Ganesh aarti with his better half. The couple looked all pepped up to welcome Lord Ganesha amidst a lot of fervour. A few days back Dutt also recorded the Ganesh Aarti in Omung Kumar directorial Bhoomi. Being an ardent follower of the deity, Sanjay wanted to record it in his own voice. (Image: Varinder Chawla)

Dressed in their traditional khadi attires, both Sanjay and Maanayata were twinning as they reached to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. (Image: Varinder Chawla)

Maanayata even took to Instagram to express her love for husband Sanjay Dutt. Sharing a photo, she wrote, "The good things in life are better with you❤️##@duttsanjay #loveofmylife #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #instafam #dutts #aboutyesterday #mumbai #home #lovelyweather #twinning #khaadi #shooting #myhappyplace #beautifullife #thankyougod." (Image: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt is happy about singing a great song for 'Bappa'. In an interview with IANS, the actor was quoted as saying, "We celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at my house... We worship him a lot, so I feel lucky that I have the chance to sing this song for him." (Image: Varinder Chawla)

Apart from Sanjay, actor Richa Chadha too is in a festive mood ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. While celebrating the festival, the actor has appealed all to bring eco-friendly Ganesha to their homes to protect the environment.