Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Vivek Oberoi, Nagararjuna Akineni offer prayers to Lord Ganesha

Actor Vivek Oberoi and his father Suresh Oberoi, like every year, welcomed Lord Ganesha at their home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor has all the reasons to thank the deity as he made his Tamil debut with Vivegam. Not only this, the actor is garnering praises for playing an anti-hero in the Ajith starrer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked dapper in his traditional outfit as he brought Ganpati Bappa home. Vivek is all excited for the festivities as his father Suresh Oberoi performed the rituals at the doorsteps of his house.

TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani too is geared up to celebrate the Ganesh Utsava. Recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rithvik crafted the idol of Lord Ganesha himself with the help of his friend, Raqesh Bapat.

Talking about sculpting his own idol, Rithvik said, "I was out on a hunt this year looking for my Ganpati Bappa and for me its the eyes that call out to me. However, this year I just couldn't find that connect and hence I called up Raqesh and asked him to teach me. And now that I am making it, I realize that not only am I investing my team and effort into it, but a part of my soul is now attached to this idol. Its been an enriching and spiritual experience! We have used slit and clay and hence my Ganpati is completely ecofriendly. We are planning to welcome Bapa to our house for five days and then do the visarjan at home in the most pollution free manner.”

Ahead of the release of his comeback movie Bhoomi on September 22, Sanjay Dutt and wife Manyatta Dutt took the blessings of Lord Ganesha. On Wednesday, the actor was spotted at a Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Mumbai where he performed the Ganesh aarti with his better half. The couple looked all pepped up to welcome Lord Ganesha amidst a lot of fervour. A few days back Dutt also recorded the Ganesh Aarti in Omung Kumar directorial Bhoomi. Being an ardent follower of the deity, Sanjay wanted to record it in his own voice. (Image: Varinder Chawla)

Maanayata even took to Instagram to express her love for husband Sanjay Dutt. Sharing a photo, she wrote, "The good things in life are better with you❤️##@duttsanjay #loveofmylife #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #instafam #dutts #aboutyesterday #mumbai #home #lovelyweather #twinning #khaadi #shooting #myhappyplace #beautifullife #thankyougod." (Image: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt is happy about singing a great song for 'Bappa'. In an interview with IANS, the actor was quoted as saying, "We celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at my house... We worship him a lot, so I feel lucky that I have the chance to sing this song for him." (Image: Varinder Chawla)

TV actor Arjun Bijlani also celebrated the festival and welcomed the deity home with his son. Sharing a cute video of his son singing the Ganesh Aarti, Arjun wrote, "Bappa comes home ..#ganeshchaturthi .🙏"

Apart from Sanjay, actor Richa Chadha too is in a festive mood ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. While celebrating the festival, the actor has appealed all to bring eco-friendly Ganesha to their homes to protect the environment.