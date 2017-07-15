Game of Thrones Season 7: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister and all those who’ll matter in the new season

The much awaited seventh season of HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones is almost here and we are sure you cannot wait to watch it. But before you do, have a look at the characters that are going to matter a lot in this season with a short primer. These characters are most likely to influence the unfolding events as winter comes (finally!) and Westeros descends into chaos. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Jon Snow: Jon Snow was last seen fighting (and winning) the Battle of the Bastards against Ramsay Bolton. He will presumably set about apprising the notable people of Seven Kingdoms about the threat of the White Walkers glowering down from the extreme north and the fabled Long Night. He also might have to face the machinations of his own sister (correction: cousin) Sansa whose ambition is constantly fuelled by sly whispers of Littlefinger.

Daenerys Targaryen: Daenerys had set sail for the Seven Kingdoms in the last season already. She will reach Dragonstone in the first episode. We know that because the place and the episode share the name. She will then begin planning her further strategy as to how to conquer the realm. She has a strong army and three dragons but she will need to build alliances all the same. Her able advisor Tyrion Lannister would guide her well... unless it suited his purposes to lead her astray.

Tyrion Lannister: Tyrion Lannister, who stays by Daenerys's side as her advisor, would be utterly happy if the dragons of his queen reduce the inchoate queendom of his sweet sister Cersei to ashes. But he might take pity on his brother Jaime. Tyrion would stop Daenerys from going guns blazing and instead would advise her to patiently build alliances... and then go guns blazing.

Sansa Stark: Sansa Stark's character has seen the most amazing development. A selfish, passive girl in the first season, she has come to possess nerves of steel and a brilliant, conspiratorial mind thanks to Littlefinger's influence. She was truly happy to be reunited with her bastard brother Jon Snow but now may have second thoughts about endorsing him.

Arya Stark: Our pocket dynamite, Arya Stark is back in Westeros and is now an expert assassin. We last saw her feeding Walder Frey a pie made of the flesh of his own sons before murdering him. We can safely assume that Arya has become cold. But the circumstances she went through, can she be blamed? We hope she reunites with her direwolf Nymeria who must still be wandering around the riverlands. And then she will likely go either to Kings Landing to decimate the Lannisters or north to her family - or whatever that is left.

Bran Stark: Bran Stark, the oracle of Westeros, was last seen only dreaming. But that dream confirmed probably the most popular fan theory of Game of Thrones: that Jon Snow is actually Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen's son and not Ned Stark and an unknown woman's as we were told. Bran will return to Westeros, one hopes. There is a photo of Meera Reed standing with the brothers of the Night's Watch. One can also safely predict that he will be reunited with his family at Winterfell.

Cersei Lannister: If you thought being humiliated would change Cersei, you were right. She became even more vicious and ruthless. She reduced half of King's Landing to cinders in one fell sweep, along with half of its inhabitants... and her remaining son. She has reinforced her position though as the queen of Westeros, but will face threats from every direction, as she acknowledged in the trailer. Her face off with Daenerys would be fascinating to watch and also what Jaime Lannister thinks of her acts and her newfound position.

Jaime Lannister: A complex character which became even more rounded as the series progressed, Jaime Lannister has come a long way from a despised brute to a lovable knight. His interaction with his sister would be interesting. Also, what would he make of Daenerys? Whatever happens, he would support his sister. He may be a changed man, but his feelings toward his sister stay largely the same.

Littlefinger: The conspiracy guru of Westeros, Littlefinger is the root of every war which began ever since Eddard Stark came down south to serve as the Hand of the King. He is the person who first made Westeros descend into chaos. And chaos is a ladder, isn't it? At least for him. Now Littlefinger is with Sansa Stark, and is already sowing the seeds of conspiracy into her mind. But he might get the surprise of his life. Sansa Stark has proven herself adept at the Game of Thrones and if it suited her purpose to remove Littlefinger from the game, she will.