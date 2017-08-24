Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7 stills: Where are Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen?

Game of Thrones Season 7 finale titled The Dragon and the Wolf is easily the most awaited episode in the history of the television series. While the last one, Beyond The Wall, left fans on the edge, the new photos do tease some upcoming intense scenes but have failed to show a battle sequence. While we see Cersei and Jaime conversing in King's Landing, the photos also confirm that Bran has a more important role to play. But we wonder where Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are? (Source: Photo by HBO)

Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner is secretly smirking at something. In the trailer, we saw her looking spooky and embracing a black hood. We wonder what she is upto. Especially after Lord Baelish ie Littlefinger's little setup to turn the Stark girls Sansa and Arya against each other. With Arya's training under the Faceless Man and Sansa's years of abuse, it would really be a disappointment if they fall for his trap. (Source: Photo by HBO)

After Bronn saved Jaime from the fiery wrath of Daenerys' dragon Drogon, his loyalty to the Lannisters is definitely unquestionable. Or is it? He himself revealed that he did it only for the sake of his own personal benefits. But then, he was also the one to arrange for Tyrion and Jaime's little meet-up in King's Landing. We really can't tell where his character is headed. (Source: Photo by HBO)

It was recently revealed that Cersei is pregnant with another baby. Is that what they are discussing here? (Source: Photo by HBO)

Three eyed raven Bran has been more or less absent from the scene since he made it back to Winterfell. But let us not forget that Bran is the one who knows everything, right from the fact that Jon is a Targaryen to the Night King's plans. We think he has some major tricks up his sleeve in the finale. (Source: Photo by HBO)