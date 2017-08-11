Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 stills: Will Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen unite against the Night King?

HBO has unveiled stills from the fifth episode of season 7 that show some breathtaking scenes of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow reuniting in Dragonstone to glimpses of Cersei brooding over her loss. The next episode titled Eastwatch is one of the most-anticipated ones, especially after the last episode ended on a cliff-hanger with Jaime's fate yet to be decided. The fourth episode The Spoils of War was also one of the most-watched episodes in the history of the series and with the Mother of Dragons' victory against the Lannisters army, it was definitely worth the wait. Let's have a look on what the next one has in store for us. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Daenerys Targaryen is back at Dragonstone and it looks like she is engaged in an intense conversation with King of the North Jon Snow. They are probably discussing how Daenerys will only fight by his side if he bends the knee. (Source: Photo by HBO)

The last episode saw Tyrion rooting for Daenerys from the sidelines while Drogon destroyed the army bearing his family name. Here we have a still of him rummaging through the battlefield and he doesn't seem happy at all. (Source: Photo by HBO)

With no signs of Jaime and Bronn in the pictures, here we have Daenerys and Tyrion sharing an intense look at something. They will also need to deal with the Lannister prisoners, the actual Spoils of War. We have already seen Daenerys announce in the preview that whoever does not bend the knee will die in Dragonstone, guess we will have to wait to see what happens. (Source: Photo by HBO)

In the preview, Varys asks Tyrion, "We need to find a way to make her listen." Wondering what they could be referring to here? Our guess is Daenerys is still bent on making Jon bend the knee and Tyrion and Varys realising the imminent danger from the White Walkers army, support Jon's claim. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Cersei aka Lena Headey is brooding with a glass of wine in her bedroom. She has most likely gotten the bad news about her destroyed army and brother-lover Jaime, whose fate is still undecided. But one good thing is that most of the gold from the war has been shipped to King's Landing and can be returned to the Iron Bank. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Samwell Tarly and Gilly are back on the scene going through some more papers. In a way, Sam was the one who made the historic meeting between Danny and Jon happen, with his revelation that dragonglass is buried under a mountain in Dragonstone. (Source: Photo by HBO)