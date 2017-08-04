Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 stills: Final showdown between Daenerys and Cersei is here?

While Game of Thrones Season 7 is creating buzz among fans, we have a special treat for them with these pictures from the upcoming episode, The Spoils of War. Wondering what the title could be a reference to, we think it is either Queen Daenerys or Queen Cersei they are referring to. But the highlight of the show will definitely be Daenerys riding Drogon in the midst of battle. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Well, judging by the rocks, looks like Theon Greyjoy is back at Dragonstone without any harm. But we don't think things are going to be good for Theon as neither does he have his awesome fleet nor his sister. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Looking at their faces, Daenerys and others don't look even partly pleased with Greyjoy's return. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Well, what is cooking between Daenerys and her 'most trusted advisor' Missandei? Well, with the smirk on the former slave's face, we are not at sure. Could it be related to Jon Snow's arrival here? We wish it is! (Source: Photo by HBO)

Daenerys on top of Drogon in the midst of battle and mist. Isn't that what fans have been waiting for the entire season. Well, well, we can't take our eyes off this! Wondering if this is her attacking King's Landing. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Sansa Stark is back in Godswood, and yes, this is the same place that Bran Stark had the creepy conversation with Sansa. The still looks mysteriously amazing and we are wondering what she is up to. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Also up North, Littlefinger aka Lord Baelish is doing what he does best. Keeping an eye out, guessing for Sansa. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Looks like this is what Jaime Lannister and Bronn's faces are going to be like when they witness Daenerys and her dragons in her full fury. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Even Brienne and Prod are also in Winterfell. (Source: Photo by HBO)