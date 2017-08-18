Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 stills: Death is the enemy and the enemy is real

With only two more episodes left in season 7, Game of Thrones followers are expecting a lot of action to happen in the upcoming episodes. In the last episode, Eastwatch, we saw Jon Snow begin his mission along with his fellowship (The Hound, Beric Dondarion, Thoros of Myr, Jorah Mormont, Gendry and Tormund Giantsbane) to capture a White Walker to bring to Cersei Lannister. Now, HBO has revealed some breathtaking stills from the upcoming episode titled Beyond the Wall.

The preview video already promised a major face-off between the White Walkers and Jon Snow and his crew beyond the Wall. But the pictures promise something even bigger. In this amazing shot of Tyrion and Daenerys, seems like this episode will see more of the Mother of Dragons' other two children.

Another confrontation waiting to happen is between the Stark sisters, Arya and Sansa. It is pretty clear that the two have been having a hard time trusting each other, but with Littlefinger's schemes added to the mix, let's see what happens in the next episode. But considering Arya's brilliance, it will be a little difficult for fans to digest that she fell for Lord Baelish's trap.

With Jon Snow and Ser Jorah out of the picture, looks like Tyrion finally has the opportunity to make the Queen listen to his advice.

In the last episode, we saw Drogon burn the Tarlys to death on Daenerys' orders, much to the dislike of Tyrion. Almost everyone saw glimpses of The Mad King in her but just like Varys said, 'with the proper counsel', she is a lot different from him. Will Tyrion live up to the expectations?