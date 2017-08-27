Game of Thrones: A look at how the characters have changed from Season 1 till now

Awaiting the finale episode of Season 7 named The Dragon and The Wolf, indianexpress.com brings to you a walk down the memory lane by looking at the drastic transformations the GoT characters have experienced in their journeys. While many major characters like Joffrey, Ned Stark and Tywin Lannister have not lived long enough to see the day's light, let's see the ones that have. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Jon Snow: Jon Snow made his debut as a rather insignificant bastard who was sent away to fight on The Wall as part of the Night's Watch. One could definitely not have imagined him becoming the King in the North. And look how his fate has changed. Not only do fans impatiently await a budding romance between him and Mother of Dragons, Daenerys, he may also be a full-fledged Targaryen after all that bastard drama. Guess his near death experiences have counted so far! (Source: Photo by HBO)

Daenerys Targaryen: (Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Protector of the Realm, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Mother of Dragons, The Unburnt Breaker of Chains) Daenerys Targaryen has so many accolades to add to her name now that it's pretty difficult to recount how she used to be a shy and nervous girl dominated by her brother in the early episodes. Now, apart from riding fire-breathing dragons, she rules kingdoms and defeats armies. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Cersei Lannister: Cersei may have been one of the most cunning, calculative and manipulative characters we have seen since Season 1, but she has definitely reached new heights with the whole wildfire incident and the way she dealt with the Sand Snake girl and Ellaria Sand. Well, she along with Qyburn have turned the Mountain into something unimaginable and we can't really decipher what's happened. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Sansa Stark: Sansa had been introduced as a naive, selfish girl, smitten by the prince, Joffrey Baratheon. But with the show's progress, we have seen her grow into a tough and brave woman and we think its her experience with people like Joffrey, Ramsay and Cersei that have made her so. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Arya Stark: While Arya always had a wild accent to her character, the show has gradually seen her grow into a master assassin. And let us recount to you that her journey has not been easy at all. From posing as a boy and serving as the cupbearer to Tywin Lannister to losing her eyesight as she trained under the Faceless Man, Arya has gone through a lot. And the climax of the first episode where she kills off the entire Frey House is proof enough for that. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Jaime Lannister: From the incestuous brother who pushed a ten-year-old Bran Stark out of the window, to a brave soldier who may be serving as an anti-hero in the series, Jaime's character has really developed after witnessing the death of all his children. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Bran Stark: Nobody in the series has had a change as drastic as Bran Stark. Bran sees things that no men will believe and has passed a majority of his time North of the Wall despite losing the ability to walk. Though we still don't understand how the Three eyed Raven thing fully works, one thing is certain, Bran has a major role to play in the upcoming episodes and we can't wait to see more of him. (Source: Photo by HBO)

Theon Greyjoy: Introduced as an overtly lascivious fellow who would even sleep with his own sister, Theon Greyjoy experiences a rather extreme and torturous vengeance at the hands of Ramsay Bolton. Now, all he is, is a coward who jumped in the ocean rather than saving his sister. (Source: Photo by HBO)