2017 has been a year of hits and misses. While big budgeted films failed miserably at the box office, content-driven films saw amazing success at the theaters. If we had a Tubelight that failed to light up the box office, we also had a Bareilly Ki Barfi whose sweetness has not yet left our taste palette as far as films are concerned. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, barring a few exceptions, sequels/franchises continued their victory march in 2017. Here's a list of sequels that did well at the Bollywood box office.