3 / 6

Comedy

The latter part of 2017 has been all about comedies. More than serious dramas, the audience have showered their love on masala entertainers like Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again which went on to break several records at the ticketing counters. Also, worth considering is the fact that both of them are sequels/remakes. Looks like the time is favourable for Fukrey. Let's see what happens.