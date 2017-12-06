1 / 6

Bollywood celebrities make sure their fans know what they are up to through social media platforms. Here's what the celebrities did today. The team of Fukrey Returns visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar just before the release of the film this Friday. Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal along with director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba sought blessings at the Golden Temple.