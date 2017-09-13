From Thupparivaalan to Kathalo Rajkumari, these movies will hit screens down south

Around six movies - four Tamil and two Telugu movies are releasing this weekend. On Friday, the major clash will be between Mysskin's detective story Thupparivaalan and Bramma's women-centric Magalir Mattum. Two other Tamil movies Kalathur Gramam and Yaar Ivan are also releasing this weekend. Meanwhile, there will be two releases from Tollywood -- the rom-com Kathalo Rajkumari and the comedy Ungarala Rambabu.

Directed by Mysskin, this is one of the big movies releasing this weekend. Hitting the screens on September 14, Thupparivaalan stars Vishal, Prasanna, Andrea Jeremiah, K Bhagyaraj, Simran, Devayani, and Vinay. A Tamil detective story, the film is produced by Vishal Film Factory and has music by Arrol Corelli.

This Jyothika starrer is another film that has generated good buzz, thanks to the women-centric content and promotions. Directed by Brahmma who helmed the national award winning Kuttram Kadithal, Magalir Mattum will also star Urvashi, Bhanupriya and Saranya Ponvannan. The movie is releasing on September 15 and is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment.

Yaar Ivan is a bilingual action movie directed by Tatineni Satya. The film stars Sachiin J Joshi, Esha Gupta and Sampath along with actor Sathish. Produced by Viiking Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the film will have music by Thaman and is set to release on September 15.

Touted to be a period action film, Kalathur Gramam has Kishore and Yagna Shetty in the lead roles. Directed by Saran K Advaithan, the movie has music scored by Isaignani Ilayaraja. The movie is produced by A R Movie Paradise and will hit the big screens on September 15 as well.

Kathalo Rajkumari is a feel-good love story directed by debutante Mahesh Surapaneni. With music by Isaignani Ilayaraja and Vishal Chandrashekar, the film stars Nara Rohith, Naga Shaurya, Nanditha, and Namitha Pramod. The Telugu film is slated for a September 15 release.