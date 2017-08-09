From Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bollywood stars party in style, see inside photos

It was a gala night for B-town celebs as they rang in the birthday of their friend Rohini Iyer on Tuesday evening. In attendance were Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Jackie Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others. The starry night had the who's who of the industry smiling and looking all happy as they arrived to attend the birthday bash in Mumbai. Not only this, Shilpa Shetty and Bipasha Basu shared their heartfelt messages for their friend on social media. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Shah Rukh Khan, whose Jab Harry Met Sejal recently opened to poor reviews, walked in style into the party. Later, he was spotted walking out with the birthday girl. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

The monkey couple of the tinsel town Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover entered the party hand in hand. Bipasha also shared the inside picture of the party on her Instagram account. Wishing her friend, Bipasha wrote, "Happy Birthday @rohiniyer 😘 Have an awesome year filled with happiness, success , prosperity and love❤️Thank you for being a part of our lives 😘." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Shilpa Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty looked all charming and pretty at the birthday bash. The two sisters once again turned heads with their beauty and elegance. Shilpa, who will soon be seen judging the second season of kids' reality show Super Dancer, posted a picture with Shamita and the birthday girl. The caption of the photo read, "Happy birthday my darling bestie @rohiniyer ,to many more successes, unconditional love and unending friendship😘😘#friendsforever #brat #love #gratitude." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is barely seen socialising at big Bollywood parties, was also spotted at the birthday party. The actor was last seen in Munna Michael and currently has his hands full of projects. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Jackie Shroff came in his cool avatar wearing a leather jacket but the actor was photographed leaving the party just in his inner. Probably it was the hot weather of the Mumbai city which left no option for Jaggu Dada. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Rumoured couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, who last shared the screen in Raabta, also attended the birthday party but the onscreen couple chose not to be clicked together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Preity Zinta was a delight for the onlookers as she walked out of the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )