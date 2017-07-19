From Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to Vikram Vedha, R Madhavan is stealing our hearts with his looks

An actor always wants to do a role that finds a place in the hearts of the audience. For R Madhavan, it happened right in his first Bollywood film. It might be unbelievable but it has been sixteen long years ever since Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein released. But it feels just like yesterday when the film released and Madhavan became Maddy for his fans.

Over the sixteen years, the actor has done various roles but his chocolate boy look has never gone away until recently when he transformed for Vikram Vedha.

Madhavan's Vikram Vedha is one of the most awaited Kollywood films of the year. After getting appreciation for his role as a coach in Irudhi Suttru, Madhavan would be seen yet again in a different role. However, for his character in the film, the actor has got rid of the extra kilos and is looking ten years younger.

He did not reveal his secret diet though but revealed that he does not eat after 6 p.m. and tries to keep at least five-and-half-hour gap between two meals.

The actor would be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi.