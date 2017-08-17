From Paisa Vasool to Raju Gari Gadhi 2: Get ready for these five Telugu films in the second half of 2017

After the release of magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, the focus on South film industry has naturally increased. While Prabhas' Saaho has kept us on edge and Rana Daggubati's recent release Nene Raju Nene Mantri has entertained us quite well, the rest of the year too has some great films for the audiences. We can assure you that if the beginning of 2017 was mind-blowing, the end is somewhat similar.

Paisa Vasool: After political dramas like Simha and Legend, Nandamuri Balakrishna is back with a mass entertainer Paisa Vasool. The actor is still filming some portions of his 101st film but going by the hype that it has already generated, we are sure it would dominate the box office. The film is scheduled for a September first week release.

Jai Luva Kusa: The film will feature Jr NTR in a triple role. The actor has already revealed two looks of Jai and Luva from the film, and fans have showered love on both his characters. The film, directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, will hit screens on September 2.

Spyder: After family entertainer Brahmostavam, Mahesh Babu is back on screen as a spy in AR Murugadoss' next directorial. The first glimpse and trailer of the film has already made fans declare the film as a hit.

Raja The Great: Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has undergone some serious transformation for Raja The Great. In the film, he will be seen in the role of a blind boxer.