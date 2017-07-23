From Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra to Shah Rukh Khan, here is a quick look at the week gone by

Celebrity Instagram feeds are probably the best window to their otherwise translucent lives. A gaggle of Bollywood celebrities posted some quirky, off-beat and regular stuff and made us sit up and take notice. Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram feed is as usual filled with witty remarks and snapshots of his different, lingering moods. The workaholic Priyanka Chopra took some time off and is currently sharing some stunning shots from her vacation. Katrina Kaif who has steadily sealed her place as the internet's new darling went in for some adventurous surfing. But that's not about it. There are other stars who gave us an exclusive sneak peek into their lives in the week gone by. Scroll on. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Katrina Kaif: Until recently Katrina Kaif's insta-diary was a perfect connection to beauty and fitness. But her latest post is all about dare and adventure. The actor is currently in Morocco to start working on the last leg of her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring Salman Khan. Katrina took some time off her work and indulged in some surfing. Katrina looks like a bundle of energy and beauty. Now, we know where all that style and oomph factor in her dance numbers come from. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra and 'work' are inseparable. That's why most of her insta-shots are snapshots of a selfie on the way to work or a team party. That's why she surprised us when she finally took a vacation to celebrate her birthday along with her mom and brother. PeeCee shared a stunning picture where she, dressed in an orange gown, is posing like some goddess. We would like to see her in more casual posts away from work. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan: This post is all about Shah Rukh Khan's warm gesture as an actor. SRK gifted this beautiful guitar to composer Pritam and proved once again why he rules the heart of millions. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt who is yet to start working on a new film is chilling out and working out in the gym and taking some Kathak lessons. This post tells us that Alia has found her new gym buddy. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Anushka Sharma: There is the lazy energy about Anushka Sharma's insta-posts. This one proves that Anushka is the coolest actor around. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Karan Johar: Karan Johar loves his shoes and jackets. Do you love his new Gucci shoes with that message - blind for love? (Source: Photo by Instagram)