From EDM to waving the Indian flag, here’s everything that happened at The Chainsmokers gig

After a rocking performance in Mumbai, American DJs Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall on Friday treated electronic dance music (EDM) lovers to a power packed gig in Greater Noida. The crowd was in full swing as they danced and lip synced to the duo's popular tracks like Closer and Don't Let Me Down.

The Chainsmokers also played their version of DJ Calvin Harris's hot track How Deep Is Your Love, famous rock anthem We Will Rock You by Queen, a rendition of Enthrall, Song with Fire and the track Memories from their new album.

The Chainsmokers had received a text from American rapper Snoop Dogg, who requested them to play songs from his new album, Neva Left.

This wasn't The Chainsmokers' first visit to India. They had first performed in India three years ago.

They ended the gig with Yellow vs Don't Let Me Down.