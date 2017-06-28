From Celina Jaitley, Lisa Haydon to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood yummy mommies who loved posing during pregnancy

Pregnancy is one such phase in a women's life when a lot of stereotypes gets involved. While earlier we hardly saw any actor with her baby bump, the mommies of today happily come out and pose. All thanks to social media, it all started with a few of our powerful ladies who were in no mood to hide during the most beautiful phase of their life. While we recently saw Celina Jaitley flaunting her baby bump in a bikini, Lisa Haydon posted multiple such pictures. The way Kareena Kapoor Khan kept herself busy during those most precious months just cannot be missed. See photos as our yummy mummies posed with their baby bump.

Celina Jaitley is experiencing motherhood for the second time and is extremely happy about it. And this time she has planned to break pregnancy stereotypes, and thus showed off her baby bump in this beautiful beach photo.

Some time back, model and actor Lisa Haydon too was seen posing as she was pregnant with her first child. She took to social media a picture of hers, posing in a bikini as she announced her pregnancy. She also posed for magazine covers.

Well how can we miss Kareena Kapoor Khan in this very list of inspirational mommies! From shoots to ads to ramp walks, she did all before delivering Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena also seems to have inspired her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan as on the recent yoga day, we also saw her doing some postures with her baby bump.

Television actor Shweta Salve has actually flooded her social media account with pregnancy photoshoot of hers!

The ex-Miss Universe Lara Dutta had also flaunted her pregnant belly in style. She, in fact, had made a fitness video for pregnant mothers and garnered a lot of attention.