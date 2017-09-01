From Baadshaho to Judwaa 2, these September releases might just end Bollywood’s drought period

Releasing on September 1, Baadshaho is a powerhouse film with a good star cast and all the ingredients for a hit film. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi hope to repeat their Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai's chemistry, and boosting their presence on screen are the hotties Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta. This multi-starrer is directed by Milan Luthria.

Another film which would lock horns with Baadshaho is Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The film talks about a couple dealing with erectile dysfunction. Ayushmann has always tasted success with out-of-the-box concepts. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai. So, if you are someone who does not want to spend your weekend watching an action film, then Shubh Mangal Saavdhan can be a treat.

Releasing on September 8, Poster Boys starring Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade is a comical take on impotency. The story revolves around three men who feature on a poster that is part of a vasectomy campaign. The film is a Marathi remake of Shreyas directorial.

On the same date, Poster Boys will compete with Daddy, a film starring Arjun Rampal. The film is a biopic on Arjun Gawli, a don turned politician. The film will explore the reasons to why a gangster was referred to as Daddy.

Releasing on 15, Simran starring Kangana Ranaut is one of the most awaited films of the year. The story is about a Gujarati woman who is a kleptomaniac and lands herself into trouble. The project, directed by Hansal Mehta, has been co-written by Kangana and Aligarh fame Apurva Asrani.

Lucknow Central, starring Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty, is all set to clash with Simran. The film is inspired by a real-life story of five jail inmates who formed a musical band.

On September 22, Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi will release at the theaters. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. Bhoomi revolves around a daughter and father played by Aditi and Sanjay, respectively.

Clashing with Bhoomi is Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar, a biopic on a gangster's sister. Haseena Parkar is the story of Dawood Ibrahim's sister. Directed by Apurva Lakhia, the film also stars Siddhanth Kapoor and Ankur Bhatia.

Rajkummar Rao will also face a massive battle at the box office as his film Newton is set for release on September 22. The film talks about the importance of fair elections and how the right to vote needs to be exercised in every election.