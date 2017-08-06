Friendship Day celebrations are on and this is what Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others are doing

It is friendship day and as the whole world is busy celebrating the same, our celebs too did it in their own style. While Shilpa Shetty Kundra wished her husband Raj Kundra on this day, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar did a celebration in between their on-going film promotions. Well lots more is on the Instagram accounts of our stars, and we have it here for you. Scroll on! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, who are all busy with their film's promotions too celebrated the day. Akshay shared this image and wrote along, "‪#HappyFriendshipDay to all my amazing female martial artists!! All you ladies make me prouder than you can imagine 🏅#WSDC‬." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Daddy actor Arjun Rampal too shared a video message with all his fans and followers. He captioned it, "Happy friendship day 💛to all my insta friends. #happyfriendshipday." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture with husband Raj and wrote, "My bessssttteeessstttt friend.. I celebrate you and our friendship everyday😘😍Lifelong friendship to us😬#blessed #friendsforever #friendswithoutbenefits #unconditionnal." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Sister Shamita Shetty too shared this picture collage and wrote, "Thankyou for being in my life guys ❤️love n cherish u all so much ❤️🎀 Happy Friendship Day Everyone 🎀❤️😘😍 #friends #friendship #love #gratitude #instalike #instacollage." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

(Source: Photo by Instagram)