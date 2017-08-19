Five upcoming Hollywood horror movies

It is probably the most awaited film among these, and for a good reason. Based on what is considered one of the scariest novels written by the king of horror fiction, Stephen King, It is centred around a malevolent entity that appears in the form of a clown, terrorising and murdering children. Pitted against It is the Loser's Club, a bunch of bullied children. It releases on September 8.

Mother! starring Jennifer Lawrence reminds us why too many guests are not a good idea. Things in a couple's life take a turn for the worse when their home is invaded by a herd of weirdos, possibly part of some cult. And maybe, the husband is a part of it. Jennifer Lawrence plays the wife and is our eyes as the madness unfolds before her. The film releases on September 15 in US.

Have you ever wondered what happens to us after we die? Well, a few students try to find out the answer to exactly that question by undergoing near-death experiences in Flatliners. As you can probably predict, the consequences aren't too nice as they seem to have brought something with them from the other dimension. The film releases on September 29.

Happy Death Day is Groundhog Day but with a really nasty twist. A girl is stuck in a time-loop but at the end of the day she gets murdered by a masked man, no matter what she does. How to get out of it? Well, find the killer of course. The film will hit theaters on October 13.

Cult of Chucky is based on the character because of whom many of us find dolls scary and not at all cute. This is the latest film in the Child's Play franchise and looks to be another successful addition to the long-running series. The film will release on October 20.