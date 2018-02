1 / 6

Directed by Francis Lawrence, Red Sparrow is an espionage film, starring Jennifer Lawrence. The film is about ‘Sparrows’, or specifically one sparrow, played by Jennifer Lawrence. Sparrows are Russian women in the novel who underwent training in a special school that taught them to seduce enemies and extract intelligence from them. Basically, turning them into seductive assassins. The film is based on the book of the same name by former CIA agent Jason Matthews. Here are our five reasons why you should watch this film.