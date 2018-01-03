1 / 6

Insidious has been one of the most loved franchises alongside The Conjuring in recent times among horror fans. Although the films have not found favour with critics, they have been successful in terms of box office. Horror does sell. James Wan, who has also directed both The Conjuring films, directed the first two Insidious films. After he left, the film has explored the Further, around which the franchise's mythology revolves. In The Last Key, the fourth iteration of the franchise that is coming this week, Lin Shaye's character Elise Rainier comes to investigate a supernatural phenomenon in her old home. Why should you watch this film? Here's why.