1 / 6

Black Panther has done the impossible. It has managed to steal most of the limelight from Avengers: Infinity War, which would be hands down the biggest movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o, may become the biggest standalone MCU movie, minus Captain America: Civil War. First featured in Civil War, T'Challa fought on Iron Man's side. In Black Panther, he returns to his homeland, the fictional African nation of Wakanda, and finds himself surrounded by multiple threats, chief of whom comes from Michael B Jordan's Erik Killmonger. Let's take a look at five reasons why you should watch this film.