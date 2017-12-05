1 / 6

It is not an exaggeration when we say Nivin Pauly is one of the most popular stars of the younger generation. With a fan base across industries, the good-looking actor has been winning hearts with his natural performances and of course, his trademark naughty smile. While he made his debut in Tamil with Neram, this week's release Richie would be Nivin's first straight Tamil film. A household name after Premam, there are a lot of expectations riding on the movie considering that it is a remake of the runaway Kannada hit Ulidavaru Kandante. Here are five reasons why you should watch the movie.