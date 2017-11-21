1 / 6

Murder on the Orient Express is only the latest adaptation of English mystery writer Agatha Christie's famous 1934 novel. On film, this adaptation, directed by British actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, is the second one after the 1974 one by Sidney Lumet which was a huge success both critically and commercially. Murder on the Orient Express, as the title indicates, is about a murder that occurs on a train. The film has a fantastic cast with names like Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer and Daisy Ridley apart from Kenneth Branagh as the main character, the detective Hercule Poirot who is charged with solving the mystery and everybody is the suspect. Here are five reasons why you should watch this film.