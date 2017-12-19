1 / 6

Kollywood's boy-next-door Sivakarthikeyan is back this week with his biggest film yet. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film features Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Sneha and RJ Balaji among others. The film will also mark Fahadh's Kollywood debut. The buzz around the movie is tangible as all artistes involved are coming after successful projects. For Mohan Raja, Velaikkaran follows Thani Oruvan. For Sivakarthikeyan, it is Remo and Aramm for Nayanthara. The movie also features the successful Anirudh Ravichander-Sivakarthikeyan combination. Here are five reasons why you should catch this movie.