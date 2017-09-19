Five reasons to watch Rajkummar Rao’s Newton

Rajkummar Rao is climbing up the Bollywood ladder one performance at a time. The 33-year-old actor, after arresting performances in 'Shahid', 'CityLights' and 'Trapped', is now synonymous with quality cinema. This week, he returns to the screens with yet another content driven film 'Newton'. The film revolves around a government clerk who tries his best to conduct free and fair voting in a Naxal-controlled town. Scroll through to know more about the Rajkummar film.

Rajkummar Rao is the top reason to watch 'Newton'. After playing Pritam Vidrohi in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Rajkummar, who is on a roll portraying characters as different as chalk and cheese, plays a righteous government official Newton Kumar, who is on a mission to effect change.

The plot is yet another reason to watch 'Newton'. The film is a satirical take on elections in India. The lead character Newton is a government clerk who has been given the responsibility to conduct fair elections in a naxal area. It is there he realises that many do not even know the importance of casting a vote and how the end result can make a change in the country. Rajkummar through his character tells us that the power of running the country is in our hands.

Along with Rajkummar Rao, it is Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra who will keep you engaged in 'Newton'. Their screen presence is another reason why you should watch this film over any other releases this weekend.

'Newton' is yet another Bollywood film set in rural India. In recent times, films with a desi setting like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan have tasted success at the box office.