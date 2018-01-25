1 / 6

It has been raining remakes in Kollywood. If Sathya and Ritchie were two films last year, this year opened with Suriya's Thaana Serndha Kootam, a remake of Akshay Kumar's Special 26. Another remake is about to hit the screens this week and it is Udhaynidhi Stalin's Nimir. Helmed by veteran director Priyadharshan, here are five reasons why you should catch it on screen.