Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi will be the curtain raiser for the Telugu film industry in the new year. The filmmakers are releasing it on Wednesday, giving Agnyaathavaasi a two-day lead over other Sankranthi releases that are set to crowd the box office down south. It is easily one of the most-awaited films of 2018. According to latest reports, there is a huge demand for Agnyaathavaasi premiere shows at the United States box office and it is expected to collect a million dollar in record time. The advance booking of the film has also received a solid response in the domestic markets.