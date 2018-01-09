Five reasons to watch Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi
No Comments.
Best of Express
- National Anthem not mandatory in cinema halls: SC revises earlier order
- H-1B visa extension: No change in policy, says US Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Jignesh Mevani to hold rally on Parliament Street, Delhi Police say no permission granted
- Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas: PM Modi says 'reform to transform is our guiding principle'
- Hounded for WhatsApp text saying she likes Muslims, girl kills self; BJYM activist held
- EntertainmentTaimur Ali Khan is all cuddled up in mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan's arms while returning from Swiss vacations, see photos
- EntertainmentFarah Khan and the era when hook steps for Bollywood dance numbers were mandatory
- EntertainmentBirthday special: How Farhan Akhtar made the most definitive film on friendship with Dil Chahta Hai
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11: Commoners Akash, Puneesh or celebrities Hina, Vikas, Shilpa, who will get evicted?
- SportsU-19 CWC: India warm-up with win over SA
- SportsI was very nervous defending 208: Faf du Plessis
- SportsWe let ourselves down with bat: Kohli
- Intel keynote at CES 2018: Data is going to change our lives, let’s start with art and sport
- CES 2018: Intel CEO Brian Krzanich addresses chip flaw; promises fix by Jan end
- Reliance Jio 'Happy New Year 2018' plans now live: Rs 149, Rs 399 recharges offer more data
- LifestyleWhen the Red Carpet turned Black