The first and obvious reason to watch MCA will be Nani. The actor has only gotten better at playing boy-next-door roles. And this time he is coming to the big screen by wearing the-boy-from-the-middle-class as the badge of honour. While in most cases being in the middle, between the upper and working classes, is no fun, the filmmakers have made MCA in order to highlight the novelty in being a member of the middle class. And who's better than Nani for this film, as the actor thrives on such roles.