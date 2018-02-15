Awe has created quite a buzz among the movie lovers. It is a drama with a strong social message, says director Prasanth Varma, who is making his debut with this experimental film. Prasanth wanted to make separate films with Nani, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Srinivas Avasarala and others. However, many of his projects from different genres did not materialize due to various reasons. And he wrote Awe, a genre-bender as Prasanth puts it, so that he can work with all his desired stars in the same film.