2 / 6

The main and the most important reason to watch Awe is Prasanth Varma. The young director is 100% positive that a film like this has never been made in the Telugu film industry. If the trailer is anything to go by, we also feel inclined to believe so. He says each actor has got to play a completely different character than the ones they had played in their entire career. And we're already curious to know about each character.