Five reasons to watch Jai-Anjali’s Balloon
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Hours after truce with government, Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at PM Modi
- Kulbhushan Jadhav wife’s shoes to be tested, united House slams Pakistan for humiliating family
- Wedding disrupted: BJP fires its Ghaziabad chief Ajay Sharma
- OpinionOpinion: For both Pakistan and India, Kulbhushan Jadhav has become a pawn in a high-stakes game
- 2G verdict: No officer wants to decide out of fear, says former Telecom Secy
- Entertainment10 Kollywood actresses who wowed us in 2017: Nayanthara, Jyothika & Andrea find place in the list
- EntertainmentInside photos and videos from Salman Khan's birthday bash in Panvel
- EntertainmentTop 10 TV actors of 2017: Karan Patel, Shabir Ahluwalia and Nakuul Mehta find place in the list
- EntertainmentBollywood Best Scenes 2017: Tiger Zinda Hai, Toilet Ek Prem Katha to Trapped, films that had memorable sequences
- SportsThis one and a half year will define this team: Kohli
- SportsAshes 2017, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 3 Live
- SportsRanji Trophy performance will help at U-19 WC: Shaw
- TechnologyRedmi Note 4, Nokia 6, Moto G5, Honor 7X: The best budget mobiles for 2017
- TechnologyHonor View 10 first impressions: Taller display, software focus is on AI
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9, S9+ mass production to start in January: Report