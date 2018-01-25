1 / 7

Actor Anushka Shetty's bilingual film Bhaagamathie will be getting a big release worldwide on January 26, a date that was first earmarked for the release of mega-budget film 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. However, as soon as the makers of 2.0 postponed the release to April, the producers of Bhaagamathie were quick to lock the holiday weekend for its theatrical release. The supernatural trailer has already created quite a buzz, which has encouraged the trade pundits to forecast a blockbuster run for the film at the box office. It will simultaneously release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam this Friday. Here are five reasons why you should watch Bhaagamathie.