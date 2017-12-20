1 / 6

Akhil Akkineni is all set to do his best at the box office with his second release Hello which is produced by his father Nagarjuna Akkineni. The trailer left the audiences impressed and even Tollywood is brimming with a lot of excitement to watch the film. Heading for a massive release on December 22, Akhil is super confident that this project would turn out to be a blockbuster. Here are reasons why you should watch Hello this weekend.