Five controversial official Oscar entries from India
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- 39 Indians killed in Iraq: Our govt does not believe in 'missing, believed to be killed', says Sushma
- No immediate arrest of public servants in cases under SC/ST Act, rules Supreme Court
- CBI moves Delhi HC against acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G case
- Parliament adjourned for the day; no-trust motion not moved in Lok Sabha
- VK Sasikala granted 15-day parole to attend husband’s funeral
- EntertainmentRace 3: Jacqueline Fernandez as Jessica is ready for some action
- EntertainmentFrom Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn: Stars reveal their Hichki moments
- EntertainmentMost awaited Bollywood debuts of 2018: Sanjana Sanghi, Warina Hussain, Janhvi Kapoor and more
- EntertainmentIrrfan Khan remains steadfast in faith even as he undergoes treatment
- SportsKagiso Rabada two-Test ban overturned
- Sports'Was just thinking to hit every ball for a boundary'
- SportsShami was in Dubai for two days in Feb, BCCI tells cops
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi 5 first impressions: At Rs 7,999, the new value for money phone
- TechnologyAmazon Prime Music will tap into localised content for India growth: Sahas Malhotra
- TechnologyItel S42 review: Another budget option, but disappoints on performance
- LifestylePriyanka Chopra's Fendi bag is what you need for breezy summer vacay (don't mind the price)