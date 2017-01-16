Filmfare 2017: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, SRK’s candid moments at the awards do

Latest News
Published on January 16, 2017 9:34 pm
    The Filmfare Awards 2017 took place in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars descended in all their glory. It was hosted by Bollywood’s biggest stars — Shah Rukh Khan with Karan Johar and Kapil Sharma adding his own brand of tadka. Bollywood’s who’s who walked the red carpet and made sure that it was probably the biggest night in Bollywood this year. Sonam Kapoor won the Critics Best Actor (Female) Award for her performance in critically acclaimed film Neerja. She couldn't control her happiness as she hugged her Raanjhanaa director Anand L Rai on stage.

    Alia Bhatt also won the Best Actor (Female) Award for Udta Punjab. She played the role of a Bihari migrant, who unfortunately finds herself caught in the vicious web of drug addiction and human trafficking in Punjab. Veteran actor Sridevi gave Alia her trophy.

    Alia, Parineeti Chopra and Kriti Sanon were snapped behind the stage. They surely had some good girl-time together.

    Salman Khan, who was nominated for Sultan found a seat next to Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja Hegde.

    Shahid Kapoor had his lady love and wife Mira by his side. He was ecstatic after winning Critics Best Actor (Male) for Udta Punjab. Shahid said more than any film, the trophy honours cinema with strong content.

    Shah Rukh Khan also took to host a segment on the stage with comedy king Kapil Sharma.

    Sidharth Malhotra stole some moments to click selfies with Parineeti and Kriti too. Also seen here is Urvashi Rautela.

    Salman Khan made the audience groove with his dance performance.

    SRK was no less behind. He made an action-packed entry on the stage during his performance. He even looked his dapper best on the stage. We can't take our eyes off him.

    Alia and Shahid were captured in a candid moment. The two grabbed awards for Udta Punjab and their fans couldn't be happier.

