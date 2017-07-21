Fidaa actor Sai Pallavi: The girl, who stole hearts with Premam, is now back on the silver screen

Sai Pallavi made her silver screen debut with Malayalam film Premam. She portrayed the role of Malar and stole the hearts of fans with her charm. She is also probably the first female lead to not worry too much about freckles and such, especially at red carpet events. From her first Malayalam film, to her debut in Telugu and Tamil - she has become the queen of hearts. Here are five things that you did not know about this pretty lady. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

She is a doctor. Not the research variety, but a medical doctor. She completed her studies from a university in Georgia. Her graduation ceremony, in fact, took place after she finished Premam. The Malayalam film happened to be one of the first films to break barriers and was welcomed by fans across the nation. Malar, her debut character, still receives a lot of love from fans. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Films might not have been her interest initially, but the lady loved to dance. Sai Pallavi was one of the contestants of dance reality show Ungalil Yaaru Adhutha Prabhu Deva. However, she did not win the title. It was after this that she chose to concentrate on her studies. So when you see her grooving to some song - know that she loves it. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

She dubs for her films, whichever language it may be. The lady has taken it upon herself to dub for all her films. From Premam, Kali, to now Fidaa - it is interesting to see the actor speak a language that she is not familiar with. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Sai Pallavi, who hails from Kotagiri, takes to her Instagram account to share pictures from her home town. Especially, the ones with her sister are quite sweet. (Source: Photo by Instagram)