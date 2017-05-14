Father, friend, playmate: Dad Shah Rukh Khan’s various moods with AbRam were better than the IPL match at Edens

Shah Rukh Khan might be the world's biggest superstar but he set aside his stardom for a day for his little son AbRam. Shah Rukh and AbRam's playful moods during an IPL match are just adorable. Their pictures from Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata suggest their strong bond and growing closeness as father and son. SRK also indulged in some deep conversation with AbRam as fans cheered for the superstar. Here're some of the best moments captured between dad Shah Rukh and son AbRam. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

In this picture, Shah Rukh is chasing AbRam. Shah Rukh was present during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians held at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on May 13. Shah Rukh is the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. The actor was accompanied by his wide-eyed kid AbRam during the match. Both SRK and AbRam had a rollicking good time. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Like any father, SRK is concerned about AbRam's safety here. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Philosopher Shah Rukh Khan whispering some life lessons in the ears of AbRam here. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Like father like son... Shah Rukh and AbRam waving to the crowd at the stadium. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

AbRam's favourite place in the world in dad Shah Rukh's arm and here's a little proof. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)