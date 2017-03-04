Fardeen Khan hosts pre-wedding function and Bobby Deol came looking like his 90s self

Fardeen Khan likes to stay out of sight these days but he made an exception to the rule when he hosted an event before his friends Renu Chainani and Aditya Garware tied the knot. Held in Mumbai on Friday night, the pre-wedding do saw the host Fardeen along with his celeb guests such as Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol with wife Tanya, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Sohail Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Dino Morea. Kajol's sister Tanisha Mukerji and Jackky Bhagnani also dropped in to celebrate with the happy couple. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

We were amazed to see who spiff Bobby Deol was looking at the party. His beard was gone to reveal a Bobby who looked a lot like his '90s self. the actor is all set to make his comeback, Poster Boys. Now, this is one actor we would love to see once again on the big screen. Dressed in a white shirt and trousers, it seems he is also ready for his second inning. His last hit of the 48-year-old son of Dharmendra was Yamla Pagla Deewana. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Last year, Fardeen Khan was ridiculed by the twitterati for his weight gain. But the actor who was last seen in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010 gave a befitting reply to the trollers and was not at all ashamed of himself. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sohail Khan who was also there at Fardeen Khan's party happily posed with the kids who were all excited to see the actor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Fardeen Khan's sister Sussanne Khan joined the celebrations but this time we are missing Hrithik Roshan. In the recent times, Hrithik and Sussanne were seen ringing in New Year together, attended film screenings in each other’s company and were seen hanging out with Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Chunky Pandey reached at the party with wife Bhavna. Kajol's sister Tanisha Mukerji also joined the celebrations. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Zayed Khan brought a smile on the faces of a bunch of kids as he interacted and clicked pictures with them. Later he posed with sister Sussanne Khan too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Tusshar Kapoor, Deno Morea and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )