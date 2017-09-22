Farah Khan, Sania Mirza and Huma Qureshi are having the time of their lives in Dubai

Farah Khan is on a holiday. The choreographer-filmmaker is off to Dubai but she is not alone. Farah is accompanied by her family and close friends, one of whom is Sania Mirza. And not just Farah and Sania, but Huma Qureshi too is having some fun in Dubai. Scroll through to see their latest clicks together. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Farah Khan shared this click and wrote, "Dubai night out #friendslikefamily @mirzasaniar @realshoaibmalik @anammirzaak @akbarrasheed #brothersinlaw n Sajid😄." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Huma Qureshi too has joined the gang and sharing this photo, she wrote, "Dubai fun with the lovelies .. @farahkhankunder is sick of us ! Kyun @mirzasaniar @anammirzaak @akbarrasheed @realshoaibmalik 😜." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

"Now this a 'dark and delicious' photu 😊 @mirzasaniar @anammirzaak @farahkhankunder #biryanilovers #dubai," wrote Huma. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

"Post biryani photoshoot 😂," reads the caption of this image shared by Sania Mirza. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Check another click of Farah Khan and Sania Mirza. (Source: Photo by Instagram)