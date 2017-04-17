Farah Khan parties with Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and 9 other directors. Wonder what they discussed?

Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a grand evening for her best buddies in town. While all were invited to the get-together, one picture that has become the talk of the town is the one that has captured nine best directors of the film industry in a single frame, and it is absolutely a moment to cherish. Well, credit goes to the very talented Avinash Gowariker for getting Kabir Khan, Punit Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Sajid Khan, Goldy Behl and last but not the least, the host, Farah Khan, in a frame together. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Farah Khan is said to be one of the best hosts in the town. On Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan, Farah and her best buddy Sania Mirza had spoken about how they usually spend their weekends together, bingeing on biryani. On the show, Karan was offended that him being one of the oldest friends of Farah in the industry, he was never part of this eat-out moments. But it seems this time, Karan has no complaints to make.

Apart from the directors, Farah's party was a get together for actors too. Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre, Mini Mathur and Manish Malhotra were also a part of the weekend time-out.

While Farah had just wrapped up Indian Idol season 9, Karan is busy taking care of his daughter and son, Roohi and Yash. Kabir Khan is busy in post-production of Tubelight and Farhan Akhtar is busy shooting for Lucknow Central.