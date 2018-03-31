1 / 6

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma returned to television last Sunday with his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma. Replacing Super Dancer Chapter 2, the show opened to a lot of negative reviews from audience and critics alike. But considering Kapil's spot-on comic timing and his inimitable style of comedy, it is expected to pick up in the upcoming episodes. This week, it will be Nanu Ki Jaanu actors Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa who will add the starry glamour to Kapil's comedy-game show.