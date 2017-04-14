Fairness cream debate: Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Nandita Das and others who strongly said NO to endorsing ‘racism’

Racism is so in built in all of us today that even when the comments are passed right under our nose, we fail to notice it. Tarun Vijay's recent remarks where he said how living with south Indians, even though they are black, proves that racism is not present, was a hard slap. People took offense to the comment, many trolled him and south Indians mostly decided to make sarcastic remarks. What is the root of all of this? Well, it is our obsession with the colour of skin. The thought that fairer is better still prevails among many of us. Why would we invest in fairness creams otherwise? Actor Abhay Deol hit the bull's eye when he took to his Facebook page to pull up all the A-listers of Bollywood for endorsing fairness creams. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Illeana D'Cruz, John Abraham and Sonam Kapoor were at the receiving end of Abhay's sarcastic observations about the brands that they endorse.

While the series of his posts are more of a slap on the face for fans of these stars, the film industry is not all populated with such names who are splashed on the pages of the magazine and endorse fairness creams. It is also about celebrities who stand up and fight against this obsession. Kangana Ranaut said no to endorsing such a product even when she was offered a lucrative remuneration.

Randeep Hooda also refused to be the face of a brand that profited out of India's obsession with the skin colour. He had stated that he did not want to set a bad example, and was completely fine with turning down the deal.

Ranbir Kapoor had also said no to endorsing a fairness cream because he did not want to support the obsession that people have with skin colour in India.

Swara Bhaskar's reason was plain and simple - the obsession with skin colour reeks of racism and to endorse a brand that pushes you to have a fair skin is only going to push people further into the obsession.