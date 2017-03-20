Latest News

Exes Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora Khan chill with son Arhaan

Published on March 20, 2017 10:25 pm
  • Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan images, Arbaaz Khan news, Malaika Arora Khan, Malaika Arora Khan images, Malaika Arora Khan news, Malaika Arora Khan pics, Malaika Arora Khan photos, Arhaan khaan, Arhaan khaan images, Amrita Arora, Amrita Arora images, Amrita Arora pics, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news, salman khan

    Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan separated last year. However, that doesn't stop the couple to come together for their son. Arbaaz and Malaika were seen outside a restaurant with son Arhaan post-lunch hours. The duo was spotted hanging out and spending some quality time with Arhaan. Malaika Arora Khan's sister Amrita Arora was also spotted. Malaika Arora Khan looked pretty in a casual dress. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan images, Arbaaz Khan news, Malaika Arora Khan, Malaika Arora Khan images, Malaika Arora Khan news, Malaika Arora Khan pics, Malaika Arora Khan photos, Arhaan khaan, Arhaan khaan images, Amrita Arora, Amrita Arora images, Amrita Arora pics, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news, salman khan

    Arbaaz Khan who appeared on Koffee With Karan season 5 last year said in a light -hearted manner that he wouldn't advise his brother Salman Khan to get married. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan separated last year. However, the duo didn't stop hanging out together and meet from time to time for the sake of their son. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan images, Arbaaz Khan news, Malaika Arora Khan, Malaika Arora Khan images, Malaika Arora Khan news, Malaika Arora Khan pics, Malaika Arora Khan photos, Arhaan khaan, Arhaan khaan images, Amrita Arora, Amrita Arora images, Amrita Arora pics, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news, salman khan

    Amrita Arora and Arhaan Khan snapped outside a restaurant here. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan images, Arbaaz Khan news, Malaika Arora Khan, Malaika Arora Khan images, Malaika Arora Khan news, Malaika Arora Khan pics, Malaika Arora Khan photos, Arhaan khaan, Arhaan khaan images, Amrita Arora, Amrita Arora images, Amrita Arora pics, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news, salman khan

    Amrita Arora walking out of the restaurant. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan images, Arbaaz Khan news, Malaika Arora Khan, Malaika Arora Khan images, Malaika Arora Khan news, Malaika Arora Khan pics, Malaika Arora Khan photos, Arhaan khaan, Arhaan khaan images, Amrita Arora, Amrita Arora images, Amrita Arora pics, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news, salman khan

    Malaika Arora Khan is seen here with children. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan images, Arbaaz Khan news, Malaika Arora Khan, Malaika Arora Khan images, Malaika Arora Khan news, Malaika Arora Khan pics, Malaika Arora Khan photos, Arhaan khaan, Arhaan khaan images, Amrita Arora, Amrita Arora images, Amrita Arora pics, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news, salman khan

    Arbaaz Khan was captured talking on the phone. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

More from this section

    Best of Express