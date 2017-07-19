Latest News

Everything you need to know about Jagga Jasoos actress Bidisha Bezbaruah

Published on July 19, 2017
    Bidisha Bezbaruah, the actress who recently made a cameo appearance in Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday at her residence in Gurugram. The family of the deceased Assamese actress-singer claimed that she was forced to take the fatal decision because of her husband who reportedly was having an extra-marital affair. Her father was quoted as saying that his daughter who had been married for about 14 months had a love marriage but would have quarrels with her husband often.

    According to a few condolence messages that have been doing the rounds on social media, the 30-year-old Bidisha was a multi talented person and a cheerful girl during her college days. She participated in cultural events and didn't back off from being a part of various social activities. She was an inspiration to her juniors and was a jovial girl.

    Hailing from Guwahati in Assam, Bidisha completed her schooling from Nichols School in 2007. She went ahead to pursue a bachelors degree in English Literature from a college in her home town and then moved to New Delhi for a post graduate diploma in Advertising and PR from Indian Institue of Mass Communication.

    Bidisha, who was a well-known name in the Assamese film industry, was lauded for her brilliant performance in Xanto Xisto Hristo Pusto Mohadusto. She even anchored a few stage shows and shared the stage with popular singer Angarag Papon Mahanta during a Radio Mirchi event.

    The actress-singer tied the knot with Nisheeth Jha, a native of Gujarat, on April 28, 2016. But after marriage, Bidisha had reportedly been suffering emotionally and often complained of harassment by her in-laws.

    Bidisha shred her this picture on her Twitter handle back in 2014.

