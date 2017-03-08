Every Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pic which proves they are the best couple ever

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are barely ever not in news. If it is not for their individual achievements, their relationship keeps them in headlines. Virat, the more forthcoming of the two, often posts about them on the social media. On the occasion of International Women's Day too, Virat shared a special message for the two 'strongest women' in his life. His post reads, "Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms ❤#happywomenday."



These posts makes us count all the times that Virat took to social media to express his love for Anushka while the Phillauri star keeps mum about them.



Virat's post on social media on February 14 is the one we all fell in love with. The very post removed the word rumoured from the couple's relationship status. Virat had posted about Anushka, "Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma.?" Anushka, please reply, do.

It was the first time ever Virat openly admitted his love for Anushka on a public platform and Virushka fans went into a frenzy. The tweet was shared over 3000 times within an hour. And thanks to a few fans clubs, we got to see a few more pics of the duo.

However, it seems, Virat and Anushka went on a selfie spree and we were happy to see images of this much-in-love couple.

Recalling the past a little, we have to mention when Anushka received an undeserved backlash whenever Virat failed to perform on-field. When the two were on break, Virat was seen performing well and insane memes started doing the rounds where the actor was thanked for 'breaking up with Virat’.

But that time too, it was Virat who took to social media to show his displeasure. Take a look at his SHAME post, which read, "Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity."