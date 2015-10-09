1 / 17

Bollywood actresses Shruti Haasan and Shilpa Shetty were stunning as they attended an Ethnic Designer of the year awards in Mumbai on Thursday, (October 8). In keeping with the theme of the night, Shruti gave a twist to the traditional nine yards which totally worked in the actress' favour. Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, also opted for an ethnic looking, but of course one with a more modern appeal to it. We think, both the divas fared quite well with regards to their fashion choices. Shilpa Shetty opted for a one-shoulder Nikhil Thampi tunic and matching sheer bottoms paired with strappy sandals. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)