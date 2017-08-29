Only in Express

Esha Deol’s second baby shower was all dreamy and adorable

Published on August 29, 2017 10:57 am
    After tying the knot with husband Bharat Takhtani for the second time at her 'godh bharai' a few days back, mom-to-be Esha Deol stunned all as she graced her surprise baby shower organised by younger sister Ahana Deol. Ahana did all the arrangements with the assistance of her brother-in-law Bharat and threw a lavender-themed party which had Esha dressed in a floral gown. Unlike the last baby shower, which had Esha dressed in traditional red lehenga, here the excited mommy-to-be wore her favourite colour and looked gorgeous. Both Esha and Bharat looked dreamy as they posed for the shutterbugs.

    Ahana made the perfect arrangements for Esha's second baby shower. She made the guests wear either pink or blue based on their thoughts about the yet to be born baby Deol. Those who thought it would be a girl, wore pink and those who rooted for a boy came dressed in blue.

    The guests at the baby shower had some fun time as they played several games including tug of war. Bharat Takhtani had mother-in-law Hema Malini on his side as he tried to win the game. Hema Malini is eagerly waiting for Esha's child and says, "If Esha has a boy, I will have one more grandson, and if she has a girl I will definitely teach her Bharatnatyam."

    Esha Deol was all smiles as she stood beside Bharat to cut the cake. Matching the theme of the party, the lavender-based Belgian chocolate cake complemented Esha's attire and this baby shower was about everything cute and adorable.

    Esha happily posed with her best friend Chef Chinu and her other friend at the baby shower.

    Talking about the surprise, Ahana told Mid-Day, "I wanted to do this for Esha because she threw a surprise baby shower party for me. So, I decided to do the same for her. As sisters, these are the fun girly moments in our life. Thanks to Bharat for sneakily getting me the measurements of Esha for the gown and managing to keep it a surprise for her.”

