Esha Deol, pregnant and glowing, heads for babymoon to Greece with husband Bharat Takthani

As we all know that Esha Deol is expecting her first child with husband Bharat Takhtani and the couple is now off to Greece for babymoon. The happy couple was seen at the Mumbai airport. Esha's pregnancy news was earlier announced by her mother and veteran actor Hema Malini. At the airport, Esha and Bharat looked all happy. The soon-to-be parents posed for shutterbugs. Earlier we saw Esha's pictures with her visible baby bump, which was only adding to the glow on her face. Scroll on to see her latest pictures here!

Esha Deol tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012. Hema Malini had earlier tweeted the good news. She wrote, "Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol and Bharat are expecting their first baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes."

Esha and Bharat were buddies since childhood and had met during the inter-school competitions. Bharat had a huge crush on Esha and they became close friends. Though not many knew about the love blossoming between them, actor Ranveer Singh was aware of it.

Before Hema's tweet, the news of Esha's pregnancy was confirmed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who is writing the second book on the 68-year-old actor, Hema Malini. "Ya, actually I am writing a book so I visit their house often, and all I can say is Hemaji and the whole family is thrilled with Esha's pregnancy, she is expecting the baby anytime in October, and she is at Hemaji's house and Hemaji and Dharamji are obviously very happy! Bharat is also very excited and is taking most of the days off from work to spend time with Esha," said Ram Kamal.

Earlier Esha's childhood friend Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu had also posed a picture collage on Instagram. Shilarna is also expecting and was too happy to get clicked with her BFF Esha. The two were seen flaunted their baby bumps.

Esha was last seen in 2015 film, Kill Them Young. She was also a gang leader in reality TV series Roadies X2.